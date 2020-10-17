



Tribune Online

Zamfara Assembly bye-election: APC begins campaign, urges supporters to protect their votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has begun its campaign for the bye-election for member representing Bakura Local Government in the state, urging itss supporters to come out and protect their votes. Speaking during the formal flag-off campaign in Bakura town on Saturday, the state APC chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman Kaura urged supporters […]

Zamfara Assembly bye-election: APC begins campaign, urges supporters to protect their votes

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune