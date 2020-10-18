



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Don’t use soldiers to quell protests, Gani Adams tells Buhari

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to use soldiers to forcefully stop the #EndSARS protests that have gripped more than 20 states in the country. Iba Adams made the plea in a letter despatched to the president on Sunday, urging him instead to enter into constructive dialogue […]

#EndSARS: Don’t use soldiers to quell protests, Gani Adams tells Buhari

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune