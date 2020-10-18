



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: ‘Oyin’ commends Nigerian youths, speaks on career

As youths continue to protest against police brutality across the country, fast rising female Afrobeat and songwriter, Hannah Guendemir, otherwise known as Oyin, has commended youths for demanding for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police, urging them not to give up now that their voices have been heard […]

#EndSARS: ‘Oyin’ commends Nigerian youths, speaks on career

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune