Tribune Online

FG okays reopening of Eko, Marine bridges on Monday

The Federal Government (FG) has approved the reopening of the Eko and Marine bridges in Lagos State after concluding urgent repair works on them. This is sequel to report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the first phase has been 100 per cent […]

FG okays reopening of Eko, Marine bridges on Monday

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune