



Tribune Online

In one year, I have made big mark in my constituency, National Assembly —Oyo Rep

To be elected as one of the 360 members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly, is a daunting challenge that gulps tens of millions. Scaling the hurdles to secure party’s nomination and then squaring up with challengers from other parties to win an election proved an enormous task for […]

In one year, I have made big mark in my constituency, National Assembly —Oyo Rep

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune