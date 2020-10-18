



Nigeria records 113 new COVID-19 cases, total now 61,307

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,307. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday. “On the 17th of October 2020, 113 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune