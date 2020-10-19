



BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters to shut down Abuja Airport today

All is now set for mother of all protests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as EndSARS demonstrators were said to be planning to shut down Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, this morning. Tribune Online reliably gathered that the protesters, who are to assemble at Airport junction, under the bridge from 7 am, will […]

