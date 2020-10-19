



#EndSARS: Ado-Ekiti on lockdown as protesters block major roads

The nationwide protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad tagged #EndSARS being staged across the nation, on Monday, assumed a totally different dimension as youths take over every section of Ado-Ekiti capital city in protest. Virtually all the strategic roads in the metropolis were blocked by the youths, comprising students, Okada riders, commercial drivers, civil society […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune