#EndSARS: Fayemi sets up 10-man judicial panel of inquiry

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has named a retired Judge of the Ekiti State High Court, Justice Cornelious Akintayo and a retired Police Commissioner, Mr Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe into the allegations of Human Rights Violations levelled against Police officers in the State. The […]

#EndSARS: Fayemi sets up 10-man judicial panel of inquiry
Source: Nigerian Tribune

