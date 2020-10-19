



#EndSARS: Hoodlums hijack protest in Benin, as organisers dismantle roadblock

But for the timely intervention of the organisers of the #EndSARS protest in Benin City, Edo State capital, hoodlums, bidding under the 12-day old agitation, on Sunday, took over the struggle and mounted barricades in several parts of the city, extorting motorists and road users. The roadblocks, Tribune Online gathered, were set up at locations […]

