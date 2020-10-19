



#EndSARS: Passengers miss flights as protesters block access to Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed Airport has become a no go area as the #EndSARs protesters blocked all the roads leading to the number one gateway airport as early as 7 am today in continuation of the over one-week protest across the country. Many passengers missed their flights just as some cancelled theirs while those who left […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune