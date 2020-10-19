



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Six allegedly die, houses, vehicles set ablaze as protesters, hoodlums engage in Abuja

No fewer than six people were said to have died at popular Apo Mechanic Village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following clashes between #EndSARS protesters and yet to be identified hoodlums. Houses, vehicles and shops were also set ablaze, according to the Tribune Online‘s findings. Witnesses said trouble started when some miscreants appeared […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune