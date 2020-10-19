FG to establish free emergency ambulance services

Nigerians will soon have free and easy access to medicare as the Federal Government is set to establish an emergency medical and ambulance management system across the country in line with the best world practices on health care delivery services.

The indication was given by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire while declaring opened a 2-day Health Summit in Bauchi on Monday saying that also included in the plan is the provision of a functional General Hospital in every LGA and one Comprehensive PHC in every political ward in the country.

Osagie Ehanire added that when fully functional, Nigerians particularly pregnant women can just call the ambulance to convey her to the nearest…