Lagos orders closure of schools over #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State government has shut down all schools, directing all students in public and private schools from primary to tertiary levels in the state to stay at home. It took the decision on Monday evening following the tension already generated by the ongoing anti- SARS protests rocking the state and the country at large. […]

