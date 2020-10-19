Tribune Online
Poor government policies, crippling Nigeria’s $2b paper industry —Expert
THE Chairperson, Printing and Allied Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, Princess Layo Okeowo has identified poor government policies as a huge factor militating against the growth of the nation’s paper industry, estimated at over $2billion. Making this observation at a recent virtual […]
Poor government policies, crippling Nigeria’s $2b paper industry —Expert
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune