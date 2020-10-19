Protest rocks Kano over alleged death of 17-year-old boy in police custody 

Pandemonium broke out in the ancient city of Kano on Monday as hundreds of aggrieved youths protested the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy named Saifullahi in police custody.

According to a source, the teenager from Kofar Mata Quarters was said to have been arrested two days ago by the police while he was sleeping in the premises of his family house.

The source added that despite protests by people of the community that he was never known for any criminal tendencies, he was detained in police custody.

It was also gathered that Saifullahi was later released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and put him again in detention where he was allegedly tortured to death.

As the police…