Tribune Online

Wale Oke endorses #EndSARS protests

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Dr Francis Wale-Oke, has expressed the support of the church to the ongoing agitations of the youth across the country. He has also called in the government to take concrete steps in fixing the […]

Wale Oke endorses #EndSARS protests

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune