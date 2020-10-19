Women deserve more opportunities in politics —Professor Dadu’ut

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Women deserve more opportunities in politics —Professor Dadu’ut

Women

Professor Nora Ladi Dadu’ut is the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Plateau South senatorial by-election slated for October 31. In this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, the don speaks on issues surrounding her emergence and women in politics. Excerpts:   MANY are surprised you venturing into partisan politics. How did you arrive at […]

Women deserve more opportunities in politics —Professor Dadu’ut
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR