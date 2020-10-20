



Tribune Online

BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG

The Federal Government on Monday flagged off the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) programme in Zamfara State, targeting the enrollment of 148,000 children that are currently out of school in the state. Minister of State for Education Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who launched the programme on behalf of the Federal Government, revealed that through […]

BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune