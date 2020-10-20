BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG

By
Headliners
-
6


Tribune Online
BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG

BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG, resumption, examination schedules, national examinations. Minister, teachers, Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

The Federal Government on Monday flagged off the Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA) programme in Zamfara State, targeting the enrollment of 148,000 children that are currently out of school in the state. Minister of State for Education Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who launched the programme on behalf of the Federal Government, revealed that through […]

BESDA: One million out-of-school children enrolled in schools ― FG
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR