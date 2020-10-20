Tribune Online
#EndSARS: Four persons, two officers feared killed as hoodlums attack Police station Ibadan
Hoodlums, on Tuesday morning, attacked the Ojoo police station in Ibadan, Oyo State during the #EndSARS protest. Tribune Online gathered that the hoodlums had tried to create a roadblock to be extorting motorists in front of the police station, something which the policemen resisted. The hoodlums then began attacking the policemen, who, in a bid […]
Source: Nigerian Tribune