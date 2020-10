Tribune Online

#EndSARS: PDP condemns killing of protesters at Lekki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of the country. A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Tuesday night said: “It is shocking that security agents and, in some […]

