#EndSARS: Soldiers take over Ado-Ekiti, disperse protesters

Tribune Online
Men of the Nigerian military on Tuesday dispersed #EndSARS protesters from major roads in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital. Tribune Online observed that the demonstration by the youths paralysed commercial and economic activities in Ado-Ekiti and other towns in the state as schools, offices and major stores were shut. The deployment of soldiers and other […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

