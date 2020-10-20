



#EndSARS: Tinubu pleads with protesters to give peace a chance

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has appealed to #EndSARS protesters demonstrating against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to call off the protests and give peace a chance. This was contained in a statement on Monday night titled; ‘#EndSARS Protests – The Remedy For […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune