Kwara inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protest

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, on Tuesday, inaugurated a panel of inquiry to investigate grievances of victims of alleged police brutality in the state as part of the national efforts to calm frayed nerves, compensate victims, and reform the policing system.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Abdulrazaq said the #EndSARS protest represents a clear call from the citizens for a better deal, including a better policing system, adding that the setting up of the panel was in tune with the recommendations of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The panel is a deliberate effort to hear out our people who are aggrieved in one way or the…