NANS protests against continuous closure of varsities in Kwara

Scores of university students, on Tuesday, in Ilorin, staged a peaceful protest to call for an end to the strike action being embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU). The youth, who carried placards with such messages as “#ENDASUU strike” and “Reform All Sectors”, among others, took the protest […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune