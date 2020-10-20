



NITDA identifies safer cyberspace as catalyst to ICT transformation

THE National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has identified a secured cyberspace as catalyst to achieving the digital economy transformation agenda for the country. The Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this last week, while expressing his view in a webinar organised by the agency to commemorate the Cyber Security Awareness month. Every […]

