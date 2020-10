Tribune Online

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 pm today, Tuesday, October 20, until further notice. The secretary to the state government, Mr Woke Oyabamiji who made this known on Tuesday night explained that by implication, there shall be no movement except those on […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune