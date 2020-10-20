Zamfara NLC chairman resigns, says for interest of union

The Zamfara State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Bashir Mafara has resigned his position during the union congress meeting in the state.

There was a serious debate by the Congress members during the meeting who wanted the Chairman to state the reasons behind his decision.

He insisted that “it is for the best interest of the NLC”.

Comrade Mafara who disclosed his resignation on Monday night refused to reveal why he has relinquished his position as chairman.

“My decision to resign is for the best interest of the labour movement in the state”, his words.

He called on workers to remain resolute in the struggle for their right and to ensure punctuality in the discharge…