



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Angry youths set PDP, APC secretariats, SARS office on fire in Ondo

As the protest against police brutality and unprofessional conduct continued in Ondo State, some suspected angry youths on Wednesday set ablaze the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, Ondo State capital. The office located at Alagbaka Area of the state capital, was torched by the angry youths while many items were destroyed […]

#EndSARS: Angry youths set PDP, APC secretariats, SARS office on fire in Ondo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune