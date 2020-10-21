



#EndSARS: Lekki killings horrendous — Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua has condemned the recent killings and violence in Nigeria saying that they are horrendous on Wednesday. According to the boxer in a multiple tweets, ”The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous. All because of people saying they want to live in peace? ALSO READ: Lekki killings: My heart […]

