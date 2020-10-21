



#EndSARS: Military attack on peaceful protesters in Lekki unwarranted, says Banji Akintoye-led YWC

Yoruba World Congress (YWC) led by Emeritus, Prof Banji Akintoye, said the group is horrified by Tuesday’s military attack on peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, resulting in many deaths and many others injured, describing it as unwarranted, while calling on the international community to reject such attack as well. Akintoye in a […]

