EndSARS: NANS condemns killings, destruction of infrastructures 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Wednesday condemned the orgy of violence, killings and destruction of properties in what is meant to be a peaceful protest to press home demands of the youth in the country for a better Nigeria. The Global President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, while reacting to the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune