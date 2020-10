Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Nine shot in Ondo

Protesters in Ondo State on Wednesday resumed on the streets, despite the state government’s imposition of 24-hour curfew, mounting barricades in many areas to prevent movement. At least nine people were said to have been shot in Akure, the state capital and in Ondo town by security operatives who were moving around the town to […]

#EndSARS: Nine shot in Ondo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune