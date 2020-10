Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Oyo youths suspend protest

Oyo Youths campaigning against bad governance has suspended the ongoing protest to ensure proper coordination of the young people. The group in a communique expressed displeasure over the violence in Ojoo area of Ibadan and condemned the Lagos massacre which claimed lives and property. The group sincerely sympathise with the families of those that lost […]

