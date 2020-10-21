Greater population of Nigerians deprived from accessing NHIS, Reps lament

The House of Representatives has unveiled plans for the amendment of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Act, 2014 with the view to expand its coverage to millions of Nigerians living in the rural areas based on the principles of democracy and social justice as stipulated in section 14 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

