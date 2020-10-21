Hillary Clinton urges Buhari, army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters





Hillary Clinton, former Secretary oand Presidential candidate of United State has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters. It was earlier reported that Soldiers had invaded the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos earlier on Tuesday, shooting at unarmed protesters. ALSO READ: Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu orders probe The incident […]

