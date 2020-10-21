



Hoodlums attack Customs command in Ogun, kill one officer

Hoodlums at Oke-Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday night unleashed an attack on officers of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), even as one officer was killed and another seriously injured. According to the Spokesman of the command, DSC Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, hoodlums in their large […]

