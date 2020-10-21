



Killings of protesters in Lagos, Oyo, other states by soldiers, policemen tragic calamity ― SESSPN

The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) on Wednesday condemned in strongest terms the killings and brutalization of unarmed peaceful protesters in Lagos and across the country, by the Nigerian military personnel and their Police collaborators. The group particularly described killings of EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gates as the highest level wickedness […]

