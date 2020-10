Tribune Online

Lekki killings: My heart is broken for Nigeria, Rihanna says

The multi-award winning hip hop singer Rihanna has lent voice to the ongoing massacre in Nigeria via her Twitter handle @rihanna on Wednesday morning. ALSO READ: Hillary Clinton urges Buhari, army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters Rihanna tweeted a blood stayed Nigeria flag and a graphic that has the inscription of her wish to Nigerians who […]

Lekki killings: My heart is broken for Nigeria, Rihanna says

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune