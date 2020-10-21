



Sanwo-Olu blames shooting of Lekki protesters on ‘forces beyond his control’

This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger. I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . It has taken me this long to […]

