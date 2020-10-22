



Tribune Online

202 men accessed family planning services at PHC in 6 LGAs — BA-N

Following the need to increase male involvement in family planning in Nigeria, a USAID-funded Social Behaviour Change organisation, Breakthrough Action Nigeria (BA-N), says it succeeds in getting 202 men to access family planning services at the primary health care centres in six local government areas in Oyo State in one year. BA-N’s Oyo State coordinator, […]

202 men accessed family planning services at PHC in 6 LGAs — BA-N

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune