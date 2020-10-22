



Tribune Online

BREAKING: Delta imposes 48hrs curfew, to commence 6 pm today

The Delta State government has imposed a 48-hour curfew on the entire state commencing 6:00 p.m today, Thursday. Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, made the announcement on Thursday at the Government House, Asaba during a press briefing. ALSO READ: How The Nation headquarters was attacked, burnt by gunmen – Editor According to the governor, […]

BREAKING: Delta imposes 48hrs curfew, to commence 6 pm today

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune