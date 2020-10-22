



Tribune Online

Controversy trails Lagos wharf landing fee collection at seaports

ACTIVITIES of some officials of the Lagos State Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority (LSWLFCA) have been causing nightmares for port operators, importers and clearing agents have alleged. The authority officials, according to port users, mostly collect its statutory N200 for cars and N500 for SUVs from agents and their principals, without issuing receipts, thereby creating […]

Controversy trails Lagos wharf landing fee collection at seaports

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune