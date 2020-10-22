



DELSU incorporated as research centre, Ned Nwoko gets distinguished service award

Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka , Delta State, has been incorporated as a research centre in the global efforts to address the scourge of malaria which is a major public health challenge in Africa. The incorporation was announced recently at an award ceremony in Abraka, where Honourable Ned Nwoko, was conferred with the coveted Distinguished […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune