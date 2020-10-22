



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Buhari’s address disconnected from reality ―PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the long-awaited address by President Muhammadu Buhari on the protests across the country, describing it as disappointing and completely disconnected from the realities of the tragic occurrences in our country in the last two weeks. In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja […]

#EndSARS: Buhari’s address disconnected from reality ―PDP

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune