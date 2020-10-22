



Tribune Online

#EndSARS protest: National Peace Committee expresses shock over Lekki killings

Members of the National Peace Committee have expressed concern over the loss of lives and arson arising from the ongoing movement for the reform of the Nigerian Police Force tagged, #EndSARS Protests. In a statement signed by the duo of former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, they cautioned […]

#EndSARS protest: National Peace Committee expresses shock over Lekki killings

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune