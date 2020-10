Tribune Online

It is time to have a monarch ― Fiditi youths

Youths in Fiditi community, Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde led administration to ensure the installation of a new traditional ruler in the town for development to thrive. The youth chairman, My Ayodele Azeez, said this during a peaceful rally organised by the youth to demand a new […]

It is time to have a monarch ― Fiditi youths

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune