



Tribune Online

Mining: FG seeks collaboration against illegal trans-border trade

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has called for collaboration and cooperation among the West African leaders in monitoring and stopping of illegal trans-border trade of solid minerals. Stopping of illegal trans-border trade within the West African Sub-region, according to the minister, would derive the maximum economic benefits. Dr Ogah, […]

Mining: FG seeks collaboration against illegal trans-border trade

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune