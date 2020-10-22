



Tribune Online

Nigerians in Australia protest killing of #EndSARS protesters (SEE PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Following the spate of violence that has surrounded the #EndSARS protest and killings in Nigeria, Nigerians in Australia have also taken to the streets to protest. According to the Nigerian protesters in Australia, “We are very sad and disappointed over the government response to the peaceful protesters across the nation. “As Nigerians in the Diaspora, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune