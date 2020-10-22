TCN boss emerges Chairman West African Power Pool

The Managing Director (MD) Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr Sule A. Abdulaziz, has emerged as Chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), executive board.

Abdulaziz’s appointment came on the heels of his nomination by the former MD/CEO of PHCN, Engr Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of the power pool.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba in Abuja, the Company said his appointment was announced during the 46th virtual meeting of the WAPP Executive Board chaired by the Secretary-General, Mr Siengui Apollinaire KI.

While making the nomination, Engr Makoju noted that Engr Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast…